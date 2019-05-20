Brienne's final tribute to Jaime Lannister became a 'Game of Thrones' meme for the books.

In case you're currently living off the grid, you lucky bastard, the series finale of "Game of Thrones" aired last night, and fans are fiercely divided: between those who are disappointed, and those who are extremely disappointed with a side of blind rage.

One of the more divisive moments in that 127-hour-long finale involved Ser Brienne of Tarth paying tribute to Jaime Lannister, one of the show's most lovable-and-hateable characters. The two share a particularly long and complicated history that culminated in Lannister making Brienne a knight, then took her virginity, breaking her heart and then abandoning her to go bang his sister. Typical!

But Brienne takes the high-ground in the finale, because someone had to, by recording Lannister's deeds in the Book of Brothers, which pays tribute to all the knights who served in the Kingsguard. With a feather quill in hand, Brienne honors Jaime by writing that he "died protecting his queen." This was generous of her, given their history and his incestuous love affair with blood-thirsty Cersei.

But the internet is not quite so generous. Given the harsh way Lannister left Brienne, and their emotional last goodbye, people imagined what Brienne could (and should!) have written in that book. And ooh-ah la, a new meme was born! Here are some of the best responses: