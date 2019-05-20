A mostly accurate 'Game of Thrones' finale recap by a first-time watcher.

Yes, you read that correctly. Tonight was my VERY FIRST TIME watching "Game of Thrones." And boy, do I have a super recap for you! Read on*.



*TW: If you're the kind of person who loves "Game of Thrones" more than your own mother (I SEE YOU), you might not want to read on.

My first question to my fanatical watching companions was, "By the way, is this about an actual game?" to which they kindly responded, "No no no." The kindness subsided after the umpteenth time I asked, "Why is that person dead/going to die/killing someone else/referencing killing someone?"



Reading the mood of the watch party during the first few minutes of the episode, I deftly gathered something about this bleak scene of destruction was why the entire internet has been more pissed off about a TV show than about abortion rights this past week week. What can I say? I have high EQ.



Then this a-hole with mega side-eye was about to kill these perfectly nice looking alive men and this other guy came over and boy did they have words over killing those guys.



Cue the short, bearded man who walked over a lot of rocks and rubble, found a green hand, and started sobbing. There was a couple under those rocks. I felt rather bad. They looked like they were very much in love and peaceful and quite innocent. I learned from my watching companions that they were very much in love. And they were brother and sister. How charming.



Back where the two guys were having lots of tension and side eye, a DRAGON flew over them! I was like, "Wow, cool! A dragon!" Enter this platinum blonde chick who did not look like she could have caused all that rubble with her perfect makeup and flawless hair. But apparently, she did, because a lot of scary, cheering lunatics were obviously pumped that she did it. She gave a rousing speech about liberating the people from "the wheel," which frankly, seemed like a pretty good idea to me and I was fairly into it. Until the short guy gave her some wicked side eye. He threw down his little medallion and boy, did that piss off platinum blonde lady with the pet dragon.



It was about then that I realized the hot guy had a "thing" going with the blonde scary queen lady. Like I said - high EQ over here.



When the hot guy and the short guy had a heated exchange, the hot guy realized - as far as I can tell - that basically, the blonde chick is actually an evil snow bitch with pretty hair. The hot guy seemed rather stressed about this realization and all I could think of is how lucky they are that bugging technology hadn't been invented yet because they were hatching some sneaky shit.



"Love is more powerful than reason," said the short guy. What a line! Followed by a reference to the incestuous couple. #truedat



Then the dragon awakes from under the snow where he was taking a quick nap, like ya do. Oh man, I dig this dragon.

The next scene with the big throne was important because it's the one where I started seriously asking myself, where did these people get all this fabulously crafted leather wear? Honestly, it's like top-of-the-line made-in-Italy kind of stuff.



And just when I found myself dreaming about gelato and pasta, these two start kissing and then the hot guy is stabbing her in the chest! To which, the entire room I was in erupted in gasps and screaming! OMG!



That cute cuddly little dragon was very sad..and then whoa. He got pretty angry and things didn't look so good for hot guy. But he ended up just torching the big iron throne thingy, which melted like lava.



When I asked my watching companions about why the dragon didn't kill the hot guy, I learned that the hot guy was also part of the family. Wait, what? The hot guy and Danywere related too?!? Yes, SHE'S HIS AUNT. Ew. Gross. But I was quickly told that's just how some houses rolled back then.



Well then. Who am I to judge?



Then there was this council of important looking people. They all seemed to hate each other. But the short guy urged them to pick a queen and king. I think he was trying to save the hot guy. (I wasn't opposed to saving him either.) They decided that a man in an absolutely fabulous fur coat would be the king even though he didn't want to and everyone just seemed totally cool with it. Uhhhh...but wasn't the whole premise of this show that people were killing each other for eight freaking seasons so that someone could be king and now this guy gets the throne but doesn't even want it? Cue AlanisMorisettebecause that's #ironic.