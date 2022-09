Harry Styles was caught attempting to explain what movies are (?) during an interview at the Venice Film Festival for his upcoming film, "Don't Worry Darling"...

Just like his co-star Chris Pine, we are all confused, worried, and laughing hysterically. Why does Harry sound like every film-obsessed college student on a first date? Why is his unhinged rant still somehow completely charming?

Then Chris decided to go to sleep?