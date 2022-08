Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson have officially broken up after a whirlwind romance of 9 months in the spotlight together...

Between kissing on a magic carpet on SNL, attending the Met Gala with Marilyn Monroe's iconic (and fragile) gown, and some spicy text messages between Pete and Kanye, the pair has called it quits due to "long distance and scheduling issues." You have to wonder...did Kim decide to do her sister Kylie a favor to get some attention off of her private jet climate crimes? Did Pete decide he can't handle Kanye's constant internet trolling?