How Christina Milian's outrageous outfit triggered this bizarre creation from a YouTube bot.

There is a strange new trend on of automated bots mass-producing videos for YouTube, but their creations are a bit stranger than you might think.

These artificially intelligent YouTubers aren't getting views by stealing human-made content, they're actually producing new videos on their own. They studied us, know what we will click on, and now they're taking advantage.

The result is creepy AF.



Sorry ladies, but in addition to fighting the patriarchy, we now have to deal with being objectified by robots, too.

Case in point: This bot-made video below, which can only be assumed to be the next incarnation of HAL 9000, features a robotic voice narrating a 'wardrobe malfunction' at a movie premier by actress/singer, Christina Milian.