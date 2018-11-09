There is a strange new trend on of automated bots mass-producing videos for YouTube, but their creations are a bit stranger than you might think.
These artificially intelligent YouTubers aren't getting views by stealing human-made content, they're actually producing new videos on their own. They studied us, know what we will click on, and now they're taking advantage.
The result is creepy AF.
Sorry ladies, but in addition to fighting the patriarchy, we now have to deal with being objectified by robots, too.
Case in point: This bot-made video below, which can only be assumed to be the next incarnation of HAL 9000, features a robotic voice narrating a 'wardrobe malfunction' at a movie premier by actress/singer, Christina Milian.
Pretty freakin' odd, eh?
If this new sexist HAL has plans to take over the world, this type of clickbait is exactly where we should expect him to start. This hyper-intelligent, adaptive program won’t use its A.I. powers to say, figure out a way to modernize our medical data, or revolutionize our power grids to reduce our reliance on fossil fuels. It gives us what we ask for by using its powers to monetize titty-pics because deep down, even robots know that we love deriving enjoyment from other people’s pain.
The worst part is that the robot voice isn’t wrong; her fashion tape did not do its job. With the accompanying, “in memoriam” style music, the robot lulls us into feeling sorry for her exposed breast. The sassy blue velvet isn’t protecting that boob the way any good, upstanding, blazer should. For almost another full minute, we get to experience the pain of the tape that was blacklisted from Hollywood … and look at her boob from every other possible angle.
It's obviously too late to stop these mechanical Scorseses, but wouldn't’t it be nice if it had other things to pull from the Internet besides just boob and wardrobe malfunctions?
We must be the change we wish robots would see in the world.