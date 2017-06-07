Advertising

Jinger and Jeremy Said 'I Do'

Jinger Duggar married former soccer pro, Jeremy Vuolo, on November 5, 2016. Their wedding looked like a fairy tale, and Jinger stole the show, wearing a hand-beaded lace gown with a 13-ft. train. Jinger was escorted down the aisle by her father, Jim-Bob Duggar. It was his third time walking a daughter down the aisle, but giving his little girls away never seems to get easier for him.

Jinger, on the other hand, had something else on her mind. In an interview with PEOPLE, Jinger said, "I told the girls I need the bridesmaids to enter behind me because I thought I would collapse when I saw him."

A Fairy Tale Wedding

The ceremony was held at Cathedral of the Ozarks at John Brown University in Siloam Springs. The happy couple sealed the deal with their first kiss, and Jinger added, "I wasn't nervous at all. I couldn't wait for it. It’s like he couldn't say it soon enough."

The couple abides by the Duggar family's strict rules on dating and boundaries before marriage. They were even required to have a chaperone with them at all times before they got married. During their courtship, or 'dating with a purpose' as the Duggars would say, Jinger and Jeremy were not supposed to hold hands. Only side hugs are deemed acceptable until the engagement.

Is Jinger Breaking Duggar Rules?

However, Jinger and Jeremy definitely pushed the normal boundaries a little bit, explaining that physical touch is how they show they care. Simple things like Jeremy putting his arm around Jinger, or sitting next to each other on the couch was new for a Duggar relationship. Jinger and Jeremy both decided that each couple should make up their own boundaries and what they feel comfortable with, during the course of their relationship. I think it's safe to say, no one thinks they crossed any lines.

Jinger has been making some waves after the wedding, though. Once Jinger and Jeremy got back from their honeymoon in Australia, they immediately started their life together in Laredo, Texas, where Jeremy was living. Jinger is the first of the Duggar girls to move out of Arkansas after the wedding.

Jeremy is also a pastor and appears to be changing some of Jinger's standards. She was recently seen wearing pants, and shorts that went down to her knees. Knowing the Duggar's strict belief on women wearing skirts and dresses for modesty, we can't help but wonder what Jinger's family is thinking now.

Jinger and Jeremy are Having a Baby

Since it has been seven months since the couple tied the knot, it's safe to say we are all dying to know if Jinger is pregnant. Reports have been swirling for quite some time that she is. Many people have been commenting on her pictures, claiming they see a baby bump. Even in the sneak peek of 'Counting On' we hear Jill ask Jinger the question we've all been wondering.

Although Jinger hasn't confirmed anything yet, back in August, before her wedding, she said, "Well, I love kids. I’m excited for the future, when Jeremy and I are married, to start a family," and Jeremy added, "We haven’t talked about size, but I know we both love children. They’re a joy."

