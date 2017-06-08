Advertising

(Getty)

Jordan Pruitt first rose to the scene when she debuted her single 'Outside Looking In' on Disney Channel in June 2006. It was used to promote the Disney Channel Original Movie, Read It and Weep. Pruitt was only 15 years old at the time, but she wrote the song back in 6th grade, when she was often left out for doing the right thing.

Jordan Pruitt is 'No Ordinary Girl'

(Getty)

Her debut studio album, No Ordinary Girl, was released on February 6, 2007 and peaked at number sixty-four on the Billboard 200 chart. Jordan went on tour in 2006 as the opening act for The Cheetah Girls and was also part of the High School Musical: The Concert tour in 2006 and 2007. The Disney film Jump In! featured Pruitt's song, "Jump to the Rhythm" in 2007.

Jordan Pruitt came out of the gates strong and appears to have had a lot going for her. However, when her second album, Permission to Fly, was released in 2008, it was a complete failure. Neither the album nor its singles ever made it on any chart. This is most likely due to its limited release.

Pruitt remained adamant about her singing career, even going on tour with Demi Lovato in 2009. Her third album was scheduled to be released in 2012, but as of 2017 it is still in the works.

#TBT Throwing it way back today people! @ddlovato #babies A post shared by J O R D A N P R U I T T (@_jordanpruitt) on Mar 5, 2015 at 11:25am PST

Jordan Pruitt was on The Voice

A post shared by J O R D A N P R U I T T (@_jordanpruitt) on Feb 7, 2015 at 9:30am PST

In 2012, Jordan Pruitt auditioned to be on the third season of NBC's The Voice. She landed on team Christina by default, as no other judge turned around for her, and was eliminated during the battle rounds when Christina chose Louise instead of her.

We're Still Waiting on New Music

#TBT to my second album, Permission To Fly ❤️ A post shared by J O R D A N P R U I T T (@_jordanpruitt) on Jun 23, 2016 at 1:16pm PDT

Following her elimination from The Voice, Jordan tweeted an exciting announcement. She made the decision to take on a new music genre, and go country. Her excitement was evident, and seeing as she currently resides in Franklin, Tennessee, it seems like a good fit.

The singer tweeted back in 2012, "I am one happy girl.... And excited to tell you, I'm going country.... #newmusic #2013 #omgsh" - @jordansblog.

Jordan appeared to have high hopes of releasing some new music for her fans in early 2013, but besides her single Troublemaker in 2013, and "Merry Christmas Baby" in 2016, we are all still waiting.

Personal Life and Married Life

A post shared by J O R D A N P R U I T T (@_jordanpruitt) on Jun 4, 2016 at 2:55pm PDT

It's possible that Jordan put some things on hold, in order to focus on her personal life. Jordan describes herself as a Christian and said, "The only thing that centers me on a daily basis is Jesus Christ."

In May of 2014, Jordan got engaged to fellow The Voice alum, Brian Fuente. The couple married one year later, on May 24, 2015. Brian took to Instagram just hours before the wedding, saying, "Waking up to a picture perfect day, about to marry the woman of my dreams. @jordanpruittmusic #PruBecomesFu.”

Jordan also took to her account earlier, saying, "Never been so happy in my entire life. Never knew this kind of happiness existed until I met my future husband. He accepts my faults, loves my flaws and loves me exactly how I am. Thank you God for such an awesome man to spend forever with, i love you @brianfuente."

Best Day of My Life. @brianfuente A post shared by J O R D A N P R U I T T (@_jordanpruitt) on Jun 7, 2015 at 10:44am PDT

