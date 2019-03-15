Jimmy Fallon asked people to share their most awkward texts and boy, oh boy, did they deliver.

Humans are awkward enough on our own without adding texting to the equation. You used to have to make plans and show up somewhere to put your foot in your own mouth. But now it's possible to easily make sh*t weird with basically anyone you know (and even people you don't know) from the comfort of your own home.

Exhibit A: I once drunkenly texted a friend I had a crush on "what's up?" at 2 am and when he didn't respond, I texted every single one of our mutual friends, "what's up?" thinking that would help cover my tracks. It didn't.

But at least I'm not the only person to have my life occasionally ruined by the speed and ease of digital technology. Jimmy Fallon's latest challenge involved asking people to share screenshots of their most awkward text exchanges with the hashtag #MyAwkwardTexts for a chance to be featured on his show.