Confession: I've seen every episode of Shark Tank and here's why

I have a confession to make: I’ve seen every episode of Shark Tank. It's beyond a guilty pleasure. It’s taught me, a freelancer with a liberal arts degree, more about business than actually working in the real world. It’s also influenced the products I buy. And the millions of people also under Shark Tank’s spell may feel that way because the show reflects the way people wish the American dream functioned: that if you work hard, and are determined, a Shark could come in and make your business billions of dollars. Shark Tank remains one of the consistently best reality shows on television, and that it is a scarily accurate mirror of American society. I have no interest in business (I majored in Theater of all things!) and yet I'm obsessed with Shark Tank. I can now talk about valuation and equity and all of these words that to me used to feel like utter gibberish because I am weirdly invested in both the sharks and the entrepreneurs. There’s classic reality show editing that we’ve seen since season 1 of The Real World: dramatic music, manufactured arguments, and cliffhangers that throw you to the commercial break where you’ll inevitably be sold medicines with more side effects than benefits.

I’m what the kids would call “cynical AF” and yet, I fully buy into Shark Tank. I don’t have a ton of friends who work in business — unless you count home brewing Kombucha in your Bushwick bathtub as a business — but if I do ever see a business person in the wild, I’m convinced I could throw a lot of Shark Tank verbiage their way as I down a flat, tasteless beer in a bar decorated in generic Irish regalia. But Shark Tank doesn’t just affect the words I kind of know. I’ve also been so influenced by the show that I’ve bought its products. Shark Tank is effectively, an hour long infomercial, broken up with commercials, but they’ve got me hook, line, and sinker. Its influence probably works for me because every pitch starts out like a commercial: entrepreneurs stand on set and convey why THEIR blanket with sleeves is the best one. When I hear about what the company is valued at, how much money they’ve made, and in what stores they sell the product, these factoids give me confidence in the product.

And once I buy into the cleverly produced story, I also get to know why the entrepreneur thinks the product is so special. If there’s a sob story behind the product, it makes me want it more. Since I started watching the show, I have bought a squatty potty, the simply fit board, scrub daddy, food products, and other items. And honestly? I don’t have anything bad to say about them. Except even if a sponge is smiling at me, I will still be too lazy to change it out every few weeks. Some things about capitalism never change!

Shark Tank teaches kids about entrepreneurship, and acts as a balm for people who work at businesses: maybe a shark will change their luck. But it’s important to consider Shark Tank within the long view of American history. Season 1 took place during the recession and the sharks were the entrepreneurs' last hopes for funding, as it was more difficult to get “regular” business loans. Now that we're out of the recession, entrepreneurs can get millions of dollars of funding just for creating slightly better than average socks. Shark Tank is the funhouse mirror of American consumerism, but I gladly pay the amusement park admission price every Sunday night.

