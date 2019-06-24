Hilary Duff responded to a NSFW meme about herself and people lost their minds.

Celebrities who were formerly children eventually must grow up: just like us!!! But there are some stars who people expect to stay young forever, and Hilary Duff is in this category. Duff has enjoyed a relatively successful singing and acting career over the past 15 years. But many people still associate her with Lizzie McGuire, the teen she played in the sitcom of the same name from 2001-2004 and in the 2003 movie The Lizzie McGuire Movie. So when the 31-year-old recently commented on a NSFW meme inspired by her hit song from 2003, it had fans in hysterics. Lizzie HOW COULD YOU?!?!!?

The meme started when another legend, YouTuber Trisha Paytas, shared videos of her covering Duff's iconic 2003 song, "What Dreams Are Made Of," from The Lizzie McGuire Movie. The videos circulated on Twitter where they sparked millennial nostalgia and even cured this person's depression:

A clip from the videos was then turned into a hilarious and NSFW meme by Instagrammer Tre Miles, who shouted out Hillary Duff by tagging the star: