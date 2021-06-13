30 people share their top 10 most watched (not favorite) movies of all time.

This is a great idea for a list, because we've seen most of the top movies of all time. Maybe you haven't seen a few, but most of us have seen the big ones. The movies you watch over and over are a different story. Maybe Schindler's List is in your top ten, but are you watching it a second time? Not us. Maybe you're a huge Akira Kurosawa fan, but how many times are you going to watch Rashomon (note to self, still need to watch Rashomon)?

Comedian, actor, writer and Twitter user Patton Oswalt put out his top 10 most watched movies of all time, and asked his followers to do the same (the question started with actor Michael Chicklis, but Patton seemed to get the ball rolling).

Jaws and Star Wars seem to come up a lot. Some people couldn't find a fully ten, and other people couldn't stop at 10. The lists are interesting to read, and at a time when we've finished almost everything there is to stream, this is a nice way to find a few new things to add to our queue.