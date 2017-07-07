Advertising

Back in 1999, kids and teens were blessed with the now classic high school rom-com, 10 Things I Hate About You. On Thursday, actress Gabrielle Union (aka Chastity Church), shared an adorable throwback photo taken on the set of the film on her Instagram.

The photo features Union posing with fellow castmates, Joseph Gordon Levitt, David Krumholtz, Julia Stiles, Andrew Keegan, Larissa Oleynik, and Heath Ledger, who passed away in 2008.

"Just a bunch of kids having the time of our lives up in Tacoma/Seattle," Union captioned the photo. "1st movie & an experience that I'll never forget. The best/coolest/most generous group of people to share my 1st film experience. What a time man." She tagged the photo, #RIPHeath.

D'aww! Baby stars! Let's keep this nostalgia train rolling and eat some Dunkaroos while we have a Pokémon card battle.

