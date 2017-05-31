Advertising

Look, no one asked for an animated retelling of the Disney classic Snow White and the Seven Dwarves, but it looks like we are getting one anyway in the form of a new children's film called Red Shoes & the 7 Dwarfs . And to make matters worse, the upcoming movie is fat-shaming in its promotional materials.

Model Tess Holliday snapped a photo a poster for the Red Shoes & the 7 Dwarfs and posted it on Twitter. It reads "What if Snow White was no longer beautiful and the 7 dwarfs not so short?" alongside a picture of a tall, leggy animated women next to a shorter, fatter animated woman.



How did this get approved by an entire marketing team? Why is it okay to tell young kids being fat = ugly? 🤔😏@ChloeGMoretz pic.twitter.com/PVhgwluGTM — Tess Holliday 🥀 (@Tess_Holliday) May 30, 2017

"How did this get approved by an entire marketing team? Why is it okay to tell young kids being fat = ugly?" Holliday tagged Chloe Grace Moretz, one of the film's stars, in the tweet. She went on to add "You still shouldn't be using marketing to show a fat women as undesirable. Get new material-It's lazy & not true/damaging to girls."

Other Twitter users tend to agree:



as a mother of a teenage daughter and a woman in general this is so so incredibly disturbing. #WTH — Courtney Fernandez (@CourtLovesLife) May 30, 2017

This is some major BS-the majority of American women who are that size shouldnt take their kids or buy anything related to that project😒 — BibaGirrrl (@BibaGirrrl) May 30, 2017

No wonder kids have issues with body image. Enough of the size shaming. We are all unique and thus beautiful in our own way — Julie C Cluff (@Quatchi1974) May 31, 2017

Even singer Jane Monheit chimed in to show her disapproval.

Yeah. My nine year old son will pissed be too, because even he knows this is utter bullshit. — Jane Monheit (@JaneMonheit) May 30, 2017



According to the film's IMDB page, Red Shoes & the 7 Dwarfs is a "parody with a twist" that centers around 7 princes who were cursed and transformed into dwarves (which is pretty problematic on its own, but that's a discussion for another day). In order to break the curse, they need the red shoes of a lady, which is weirdly specific and honestly doesn't sound too hard to obtain?

The film's trailer, which was recently scrubbed from the web, also sent a confusing message. It depicted two horny dwarves spying on a woman getting undressed. As she slips off her dress, the dwarves get more and more excited, but their elation is turned to horror when the woman slips off her magical shoes and goes from being slender to fat.



Yeah, it was a real doozy.

However, this article by The Hollywood Reporter suggests that the movie actually has a much more positive message than the marketing is letting on:

Red Shoes and the Seven Dwarfs is a parody that will give the classic fairy tale a twist, setting the story as if the dwarfs were actually seven cursed princes. Snow White, the beauty in the red shoes, appears in front of the dwarfs, who must be kissed by the most beautiful woman in the world to break the curse. As they get into an absurd competition over her kiss, the once arrogant, looks-obsessed princes gradually realize the true meaning of beauty.



Look, I'm no marketing expert, but maybe it would better to focus more on the "realizing the true meaning of beauty" part and less on the "fat people are bad and scary" thing in film's advertisements. Just a thought.

