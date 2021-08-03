25 times adult jokes were hidden in plain sight in children’s movies.

How well do we really know the popular movies we loved as kids? Maybe not as well as we thought. Because some scoundrels over at Disney and Pixar clearly had a little too much fun hiding adult jokes in plain sight in some of our favorite children's movies. And chances are you never realized it. Until now.
Here are 25 responses that may forever change how you perceive these classic kids' movies:
1.) From Kyro_Sol:
The fact that there was a Brothel in Aladdin and that all the women there knew Aladdin.
2.) From crazy-diam0nd:
In Matilda, Matilda is trying to talk to her mother, who is talking animatedly on the phone. While Matilda is trying to get her attention, the mom says into the phone, “You should shave yours, it’ll change your life.”