According to The Hollywood Reporter, a new character is being written for the upcoming Aladdin live-action film, and he is already creating waves.

giphy

Billy Magnussen, who is best known for playing f*ckboys like Rapunzel's prince in Into the Woods, Nicky Sloane in Ingrid Goes West, and Kato Kaelin in American Crime Story, will join the cast as a character named Prince Anders. How a blue-eyed, blonde haired dude ended up in Agrabah remains a mystery, but it certainly got people talking.

giphy

The casting decision definitely caused a fair amount of controversy, and led to accusations of whitewashing. If nothing else, people seemed confused as to why Disney would decide to add a new white character, especially because it would be a change from the original 1992 animated film. The casting decision also caused much ire because up until this point, production was careful to cast Aladdin as authentically as possible, mostly picking Middle Eastern and Arabic actors to portray the beloved characters.

Twitter dragged the seemingly random casting:

The gentrification of Agrabah has begun. Next up, gourmet, artisanal hummus. https://t.co/UbTgBDU2of — DoraMilaje Jen🏳️‍🌈 (@darlinginmyway) September 6, 2017

Was ScarJo not available 🤔 https://t.co/GrcqAUVO8F — 💚 Committed AF (@bellavistamama) September 6, 2017

Can. We. Not.

Like, serious talk here. Fellow White people, it's okay to not be in literally everything. Seriously, it's FINE. https://t.co/H8H7ADKbJa — Daddy Sock Monkey (@ravingsockmonky) September 6, 2017

Y'all can't even let brown people have their own fake kingdom? https://t.co/r7TcGY9efO — Nicholai Joaquin (@nicholaisays) September 6, 2017

so they "couldn't find" a middle Eastern Jasmine but they can add a completely new made up WHITE GUY https://t.co/YqYUQ8OLBF — tori (@rotshayden) September 6, 2017

Lol that's nice how white people will make up new jobs just to hire and pay another white person. Maybe one day they do that for poc too. — Sandy SPX C7A (@skimcasual) September 6, 2017

I liked Billy Magnussen just fine as the Not Chris Pine Prince in Into the Woods, but his casting here seems wholly unnecessary. — Lauren Thoman (@LaurenTHCW) September 6, 2017

So millions of people have seen the Aladdin cartoon.They couldn't trust the live action to work enough without creating this?! https://t.co/ZeX9XDLGo2 — #1WonderWoman (@bgirl65) September 6, 2017

They wrote a new character in for a remake of the cartoon Aladdin.....*looks at new character* pic.twitter.com/0QuGdskP9u — 🐶ThaTzuBurr🐻 (@BaeTzuBurr) September 6, 2017

#aladdin I am so confused to why they add a new white character to a complete story that is set in the Middle East?🤦🏽‍♀️ pic.twitter.com/71xzOpFXCS — Nardy ☕️📚 (@NardosNy) September 6, 2017

The film will star newcomer Mena Massoud as Aladdin, Naomi Scott as Princess Jasmine and Marwan Kenzari as a weirdly sexy Jafar.

Will Smith is signed on to play the Genie.

giphy

But Magnussen isn't the only one playing an original character. Saturday Night Live alum Nasim Pedrad will step in as Mara, a handmaiden and friend to Jasmine.

giphy

Of course, we can't judge the character of Prince Anders before seeing what role he plays in the story...but if it ain't broke, why add some random white guy?

Maybe the new white guy character they created for the live-action Aladdin remake gets eaten by Rajah. Just trying to stay positive here. — MoaNaSheTwitnt (@OhNoSheTwitnt) September 6, 2017

