Jimmy Kimmel debuts 'Mean Tweets: Avengers Edition.' Chris Evans got wrecked.

Hey, superheroes have feelings, too!

To celebrate the record-breaking opening of Avengers: Infinity War, Jimmy Kimmel had your favorite heroes from Marvel films read mean tweets about themselves.

Hey, a nice gift basket would have been fine too, Jimmy.

Stars like Tom Hiddleston, Don Cheadle, Samuel L. Jackson, Scarlett Johansson, Benedict Cumberbatch, Tom Holland, Chadwick Boseman, Paul Rudd, Dave Bautista, Chris Pratt and Chris Evans all participated, and endured some of these truly brutal comments:

Luckily, mean comments are none of these stars' kryptonite (YES, I KNOW THAT IS A DC THING, YELL AT ME IN THE COMMENTS ABOUT IT, NERDS), and most were able to laugh it off.

giphy

You know, an internet troll would make a really great super villain...