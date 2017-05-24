Advertising

Ah, Walt Disney's Bambi. This film definitely ranks up there with the great 'childhood ruiners' like learning the tooth fairy isn't real and that Santa is actually just your parents. Many children watch Bambi to hear the story of an adorable deer, but end up scarred for life after watching Bambi's mother perish before his sad, animated eyes. But according to Hello Giggles, things could have ended up worse. Much, much worse.

giphy

Paul Felix, a Visual Developmental Artist at Disney Animation, spoke to the press about Bambi being classified as a "horror movie" by some. Though an animated movie about forest friends hardly seems on par with the slasher films and ghost stories we usually associate with the genre, Felix admits that there was one detail omitted from the original film that could have made this 1942 classic much scarier.

It does have that thing in common [with horror movies], where you’re turning against expectations. You think you're watching this fawn growing up, and THAT happens.

I probably don't need to explain this, but THAT, of course, is the heartbreaking death of Bambi's mother.

But having watched again a couple of nights ago…when the danger of men [is first explored], it could have been a lot worse. There was a long part during production where Disney wanted an image of man’s dead hand ending the fire sequence. Like, men created the fire, and is destroyed by it. So you would see [his death]. I don’t know if it was charred or what, but you’d see that image.

This moment would have happened toward the end of the film when Bambi and his father try to escape a forest fire.

Wowwwwwwww wtf, Disney!? Was seeing Bambi's mom die not enough for you? You wanted to ensure that we grew up completely scarred by showing up a burnt up dead guy as well!? Yeah, one dead body is more than enough for a children's film, thankyouverymuch.

Anyway, if you want to relive the painful memories of watching Bambi (seriously, I can hardly remember anything else in the movie besides Bambi's mom being SHOT TO DEATH), it is currently available for digital download, and will be coming out on DVD June 6th.

