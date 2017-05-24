Advertising

Dan Stevens and his blue eyes mesmerized audiences as a sexy buffalo in Disney's live action Beauty and the Beast, and his transformation from beauty to beast was way more complicated than a curse from an enchantress.

My, what a guy. Disney

A behind-the-scenes video reveals the process behind unleashing Stevens's Beast and damn, it is hilarious.

ladies and gentleman. i present to you what we've all been waiting for, dan stevens doing the facial and body capture for the beast. pic.twitter.com/YYYfuf1RE8 — abby (@danstvns) May 23, 2017

New and a bit alarming. Who could ever thought that this good be?

how did emma watson manage to keep a serious face the entire time pic.twitter.com/jL4jbJ1rMu — FREDDY (@FreddyAmazin) May 24, 2017

Just a little change...

“The Beast is this incredible kind of creation that Dan Stevens developed.” ❤️ pic.twitter.com/qhnhchG8Mr — cumberbatch lives (@cumberbatchlive) May 24, 2017

Small to say the least.

Dan Stevens invented acting pic.twitter.com/bSNw8hO6b4 — dan stevens (@lqdanstevens) May 23, 2017

Both a little scared...

You vs. the guy Emma Watson told you not to worry about pic.twitter.com/eMvRy7NMf2 — Jarett Wieselman (@JarettSays) May 24, 2017

Neither one prepared.

Best thing ever! I now want to watch the whole movie with @thatdanstevens just in the ugly suit. Love this movie more and more daily. pic.twitter.com/oXKQgZ077b — Harlee (@albionscastle) May 24, 2017

Beauty and the Beast.

wow DAN STEVENS DID THAT pic.twitter.com/JUMm2EtEfm — rayne 🌺 (@adandamn) May 23, 2017

