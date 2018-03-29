The internet can't stop laughing at these behind-the-scenes pics from movies that use special effects.

You've never seen your favorite movies like this before.
These tweets by Sara Salamat (@thisbemesara) went viral after the writer and photojournalist compiled a collection of behind-the-scenes pictures from movies that use CGI and other special effects.
Let's just say that everyone in these pictures deserves an Oscar for somehow keeping a straight face:
And yes, that is Kirk from Gilmore Girls as Rocket Raccoon in Guardians of the Galaxy in the first tweet. Bradley Cooper provided the voice, but actor Sean Gunn did the body work for the film.
Others responded to Sara's thread with some more pics and GIFs. They kinda make you wanna watch these movies before the special effects were added in:
Impressive! But I bet if I were getting paid as much as these actors, I would manage to keep a straight face as well.