The internet can't stop laughing at these behind-the-scenes pics from movies that use special effects.

You've never seen your favorite movies like this before.

These tweets by Sara Salamat (@thisbemesara) went viral after the writer and photojournalist compiled a collection of behind-the-scenes pictures from movies that use CGI and other special effects.

Let's just say that everyone in these pictures deserves an Oscar for somehow keeping a straight face:

can i say actors who act in these studio settings with full emotion are the most talented people good heavens pic.twitter.com/iLuhMbWMVF — sara (@thisbemesara) March 28, 2018

like,,, HOW THE HELL DID SHE KEEP A STRAIGHT FACE HOW pic.twitter.com/k7uwWYk8r2 — sara (@thisbemesara) March 28, 2018

to stay in character within this atmosphere? HOW. pic.twitter.com/z1xpLZ8oCv — sara (@thisbemesara) March 28, 2018

i knew the tiger in life of pi wasn’t real but i wasn’t expecting THIS pic.twitter.com/MHy30VjSoE — sara (@thisbemesara) March 28, 2018

couldn’t they just have used a real pier pic.twitter.com/7LdGUpMGcj — sara (@thisbemesara) March 28, 2018