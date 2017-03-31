Advertising

According to Variety, Beyoncé is director Jon Favreau’s top choice to voice Nala in the upcoming live-action reboot of Disney's The Lion King.

She's pretty much everyone's top choice, to be fair. giphy

As of right now, Beyoncé has not officially accepted the part. However, Favreau has made it clear that since it is only a voice-acting role, the studio is more than willing to be flexible and accommodate the Grammy winner's schedule.

Back in February, Beyoncé broke the internet when she announced that she and husband Jay Z are expecting twins with this now iconic pregnancy photoshoot.

Advertising

We would like to share our love and happiness. We have been blessed two times over. We are incredibly grateful that our family will be growing by two, and we thank you for your well wishes. - The Carters A post shared by Beyoncé (@beyonce) on Feb 1, 2017 at 10:39am PST

Donald Glover is currently signed on to voice Simba and James Earl Jones is reprising his role as Mufasa. Honestly, the only thing that could make this cast more epic is the addition of the Queen Bey herself.

The Bey Hive right now. giphy

Of course, Twitter is excited at the mere prospect of having Beyoncé voice one of their favorite childhood characters.

Advertising

If Beyoncé takes the part as Nala, it means we'd get a cover of her and Childish Gambino singing "Can You Feel The Love Tonight" pic.twitter.com/Dy8UkDK1Bl — BEYONCÉCAPITAL (@BeyonceCapital) March 31, 2017

Bey is taking on this Nala role in The Lion King. No ifs, ands, or buts. pic.twitter.com/FCWJuAgPiV — Check 4 a neck (@BeyonceMyRoc) March 31, 2017

btw, if Beyoncé does nala's voice, expect my coins fam @TheLionKing — peaches (@isaxivy) March 31, 2017

Beyoncé is the top choice to voice Nala in the live action Lion King. The soundtrack about to be lit & she will slay. Let's MAKE IT HAPPEN pic.twitter.com/kKgD03ONlW — Alluring Ivy✨ (@Drebae_) March 31, 2017

Advertising

if Beyoncé isn't Nala I'm not watching the movie — witch 🔮 (@blackvenuslove) March 31, 2017

Me: I don't need a Lion King remake-

Them: Beyoncé is gonna voice Nala

Me: ahhhhhhh zabenyaaaaaaaa pic.twitter.com/MM5cVraQ6e — Danae (@ALovely_DAE) March 31, 2017

Hey, Jon Favreau! If you really want the internet to flip out, you will let Blue Ivy voice young Nala. That would be epic.

© Copyright 2017 Someecards, Inc.