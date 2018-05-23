Guy points out things you never noticed about your favorite movies. 'The Lion King' will never be the same.

You will never be able to watch your favorite movies the same way ever again after reading this list.

David Amador (@DJ_Link) is an independent game developer based in Lisbon, Portugal, as well as a self-proclaimed 'movie trivia aficionado.' To pass the time, Amador compiled a list of fun facts and 'Easter eggs' hidden in your favorite films. Once you see them, you will never be able to un-see them.

Here are some of the tidbits Amador tweeted:

In The Matrix they couldn't hide the camera in doorknob reflection, so the camera still shows but they tried to disguise it with a coat to match Morpheus tie. pic.twitter.com/LB6V8aNT2i — David Amador (@DJ_Link) May 15, 2018

In Unthinkable (2010) there's a scene where someone defuses a Nuclear Bomb using Excel, and it's just random letters!!! pic.twitter.com/0gexK5gGUh — David Amador (@DJ_Link) May 15, 2018

Sid returns in Toy Story 3 as the garbage man pic.twitter.com/dhbqxsKyfy — David Amador (@DJ_Link) May 15, 2018

Left: Jurassic Park

Right: The Goonies pic.twitter.com/gvF1jfdafP — David Amador (@DJ_Link) May 15, 2018