Guy points out things you never noticed about your favorite movies. 'The Lion King' will never be the same.

You will never be able to watch your favorite movies the same way ever again after reading this list.
David Amador (@DJ_Link) is an independent game developer based in Lisbon, Portugal, as well as a self-proclaimed 'movie trivia aficionado.' To pass the time, Amador compiled a list of fun facts and 'Easter eggs' hidden in your favorite films. Once you see them, you will never be able to un-see them.
Here are some of the tidbits Amador tweeted:
"I'm a bit of a movie trivia aficionado, I was procrastinating a bit by reading movie trivia and came across 'The Matrix' Doorknob and just started tweeting," Amador told INSIDER. He says that most of his list has come from reading trivia on the internet and watching interviews with actors and filmmakers:
"Personally, it enhances [these movies], especially the practical effects, it's amazing to learn the creativity behind it, so when watching it again I'll appreciate even more the work involved," he said. "Something like the one in 'The Matrix' is going to be hard not to notice from now on, but I don't think it will necessarily ruin it."
To read David Amador's entire list, click here.