Between Grease: Live!, The Sound of Music: Live!, Hairspray: Live! and everything else that has been live (exclamation point!), we are living in the golden age of Things Being Ruined on Television. On Wednesday night, it was the beloved 1987 film Dirty Dancing's turn on the chopping block, and the internet reacted not with your average hate-watching the ABC remake but pure, fiery HATE.
Twitter was so traumatized, you'd think "Dirty Dancing" was the name of a Kentucky Derby horse who personally trampled on everyone's families.
There quickly became a meme of how the network could screw up other faves.
People shared GIFs of Patrick Swayze and Jennifer Grey to restore in their minds the image of how things are supposed to be.
People said that new Baby Abigail Breslin's dirty dancing career peaked back in Little Miss Sunshine.
While we live in an ever-changing world, some things remain sacred, and Dirty is one of them.