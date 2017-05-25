Advertising

Between Grease: Live!, The Sound of Music: Live!, Hairspray: Live! and everything else that has been live (exclamation point!), we are living in the golden age of Things Being Ruined on Television. On Wednesday night, it was the beloved 1987 film Dirty Dancing's turn on the chopping block, and the internet reacted not with your average hate-watching the ABC remake but pure, fiery HATE.

Dirty Dancing remake: Do you love me?

Twitter: No. Giphy

Twitter was so traumatized, you'd think "Dirty Dancing" was the name of a Kentucky Derby horse who personally trampled on everyone's families.

The remake of 'Dirty Dancing' is the most traumatizing thing I have witnessed since Election Night '16. #DirtyDancing #LeaveClassicsAlone — Briana Ryan (@BrianaLeeRyan) May 25, 2017

woke up & was like thank god the nightmare was over then realized the nightmare is real they really did remake #DirtyDancing #heartbroken pic.twitter.com/r7uopHaDg5 — Jacey K (@imJaceyK) May 25, 2017

Trump: I'm the worst thing to happen to women this year.

Dirty Dancing reboot: hold my beer. — Missy Baker (@TheMissyBaker) May 25, 2017

#DirtyDancing

Patrick sweetie I'm so sorry they disrespected you like this pic.twitter.com/4ED5uiK8va — Dakota Wheelwright (@Dakota_W15) May 25, 2017

Raise your hand if you have ever been personally victimized by watching this #DirtyDancing remake? pic.twitter.com/uOPQY5BtM5 — Jen (@Paper_Heart_Jen) May 25, 2017

I can't believe they murdered my movie #DirtyDancing pic.twitter.com/7iFGDDFIoO — Sam English (@jahmazing) May 25, 2017

#DirtyDancing nice they included the shot of the people who appreciate this remake pic.twitter.com/1FXlp86Cdw — Genesa Camacho (@camacho_gen) May 25, 2017

There quickly became a meme of how the network could screw up other faves.

First look at ABC's remake of Ghost #dirtydancing pic.twitter.com/j0gPG1ckl1 — Thomas Rodriguez (@TRodriguez1980) May 25, 2017

The ABC remake of Jurassic Park

#DirtyDancing pic.twitter.com/vkZYO67hP1 — Cameron Grant (@coolcam101) May 25, 2017

#DirtyDancing Next week, join us for a remake of the classic "Titanic". pic.twitter.com/Frg5YVqU96 — TalentlessMedia.com (@TalentlessCook) May 25, 2017

People shared GIFs of Patrick Swayze and Jennifer Grey to restore in their minds the image of how things are supposed to be.

5 minutes of the #DirtyDancing remake makes me miss Patrick Swayze. Nobody puts Baby in the corner. pic.twitter.com/fqvY70TFl6 — Sarah Casey (@sarahcaseyphoto) May 25, 2017

For all the young girls watching #DirtyDancing for the 1st time tonight. Please go rent or stream the original. Trust me. pic.twitter.com/t1HSZNJ7F0 — KristinDeLuciaMorgan (@kmorgan76) May 25, 2017

People said that new Baby Abigail Breslin's dirty dancing career peaked back in Little Miss Sunshine.

I think Abigail Breslin had better dance moves when she was 11 and doing a striptease to "SuperFreak" #DirtyDancing pic.twitter.com/LG5zrgOyB2 — Angie Reese Mudd (@AngieMudd) May 25, 2017

When you order it online Vs when it arrives....#DirtyDancing pic.twitter.com/lQ4FsWIkov — Ridiculous Nicholas (@bibble8gubbles) May 25, 2017

While we live in an ever-changing world, some things remain sacred, and Dirty is one of them.

Everyone on my timeline is asking why ABC didn't cast better dancers.

Answer: real dancers know that you don't mess with #DirtyDancing — Carolyn (@care4volleyball) May 25, 2017

Honestly I really do feel like #DirtyDancing is as sacred as the Bible, and people shouldn't be allowed to touch it. — Kristen Bartlett (@kristencheeks) May 25, 2017

