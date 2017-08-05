Advertising

If you've been keeping up with the latest Disney news, you probably know that the studio is in the midst of casting its live-action version of Aladdin, set to hit theaters in 2018.

A few casting decisions have already been announced, with Mena Massoud and Naomi Scott on board to play Aladdin and Jasmine, and Will Smith slated to play the Genie. But the latest addition to the film's has Twitter users thirstier than a camel on a hot day in Agrabah. (Do camels even get thirsty? I'm sorry, I just really wanted to make that joke.)

Meet Marwan Kenzari. According to Us Weekly, he's currently in negotiations to join the cast as Aladdin's main villain, Jafar.

Twitter couldn't help but notice that he makes a very attractive villain.

me, when i see this is who they've cast as Jafar in the live action "Aladdin" pic.twitter.com/OWV7cZNOYP — Thicc Repeal (@EricShethar) August 4, 2017

New Jafar can get as Jaclose to me as he wants pic.twitter.com/bi6SezJa5R — Mike T (@majtague) August 4, 2017

Well it looks like I be rooting for Jafar in the live action Aladdin. pic.twitter.com/8VPVMXtGfM — Matthew Ray (@mattysmalls) August 5, 2017

RT IF YOU'RE HERE FOR HOT JAFAR pic.twitter.com/TrG2DFBmVd — Sam Stryker (@sbstryker) August 4, 2017

Um... live action Jafar can get it pic.twitter.com/W3jb93gxon — Ricky Odriosola (@Ricky7Odriosola) August 4, 2017

jasmine's gonna be like "lmao die in an hourglass for all i care" pic.twitter.com/hW7bgbvwHQ — alexis nedd (@alexisthenedd) August 4, 2017

Disney just cast this actor, Marwan Kenzari, as Jafar in the live-action Aladdin, which I...uh...that is...um...what was I saying? pic.twitter.com/bVDv2JAZYs — Mark Harris (@MarkHarrisNYC) August 4, 2017

jasmine's dad: marry jafar

jasmine: yassss i do



movie over https://t.co/UI9XF3ZI1E — sassy (@sassyatlaw) August 5, 2017

I know we're supposed to be rooting for Aladdin, but damn, how could Jasmine turn down a magic carpet ride from this dude?

