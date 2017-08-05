If you've been keeping up with the latest Disney news, you probably know that the studio is in the midst of casting its live-action version of Aladdin, set to hit theaters in 2018.
A few casting decisions have already been announced, with Mena Massoud and Naomi Scott on board to play Aladdin and Jasmine, and Will Smith slated to play the Genie. But the latest addition to the film's has Twitter users thirstier than a camel on a hot day in Agrabah. (Do camels even get thirsty? I'm sorry, I just really wanted to make that joke.)
Meet Marwan Kenzari. According to Us Weekly, he's currently in negotiations to join the cast as Aladdin's main villain, Jafar.
Twitter couldn't help but notice that he makes a very attractive villain.
I know we're supposed to be rooting for Aladdin, but damn, how could Jasmine turn down a magic carpet ride from this dude?