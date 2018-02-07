The Rock's new movie poster has a technical glitch and everyone's roasting the hell out of it.

Dwayne Johnson, also known as The Rock to his closest ten billion friends, took to social media to promote his new movie, Skyscraper, with its first promotional poster.

See if you can tell why the amateur physicists (HATERS) of Twitter were all over it:

We’re all willing to sacrifice it all when it comes to protecting our families.

Here’s the first look at our original concept film, #SKYSCRAPER.

THIS SUNDAY during the #SuperBowl you’ll see how far one man will go to protect his wife and children. #SKYSCRAPER SUMMER 2018 pic.twitter.com/IvFGptLb67 — Dwayne Johnson (@TheRock) February 2, 2018

Ugh, the lame science critics of the internet found the poster equal parts hilarious and devastating for the movie's hero.

I’ve mocked up some parabolas for The Rock’s SKYSCRAPER jump. Red is assuming he jumped up a bit first; green assuming he ran forward and somehow didn’t lose momentum; yellow for a sort of squat-thrust thing.



Whichever you choose, rest in peace The Rock, as you are dead now. pic.twitter.com/cAytzrWMRW — James Smythe (@jpsmythe) February 2, 2018

Because if you follow the logic of The Rock's trajectory from bridge to building, it appears that Mr. Johnson will not, in fact, be able to leap jaw-first into the conveniently gaping hole. And yeah, just go ahead and ignore the fact that the building is also on fire from that window down.

Here are some visual representations of the jump mocked up by random HATERS on the internet (we have your back, The Rock, even if it's shattered into a thousand pieces):