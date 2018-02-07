The Rock's new movie poster has a technical glitch and everyone's roasting the hell out of it.

Dwayne Johnson, also known as The Rock to his closest ten billion friends, took to social media to promote his new movie, Skyscraper, with its first promotional poster.
See if you can tell why the amateur physicists (HATERS) of Twitter were all over it:
Ugh, the lame science critics of the internet found the poster equal parts hilarious and devastating for the movie's hero.
Because if you follow the logic of The Rock's trajectory from bridge to building, it appears that Mr. Johnson will not, in fact, be able to leap jaw-first into the conveniently gaping hole. And yeah, just go ahead and ignore the fact that the building is also on fire from that window down.
Here are some visual representations of the jump mocked up by random HATERS on the internet (we have your back, The Rock, even if it's shattered into a thousand pieces):
But seriously don't worry, Dwayne, we're not the only ones who believe in you. For every loser crying out "trajectory" and "science," there's an equal and opposite reaction from a believer.
Some Rock fans actually have faith in their hero. Some actually know of what the man is capable. Some have seen The People's Elbow.
The Rock's an incredible athlete.
Or he'll just swing off that "K" there, easy.
Honestly, the possibilities are endless.
You just have to use your imagination a little bit.
And isn't that what movies are all about?
Imagination?
Skyscraper comes out this year on July 18 — that's about five months before we find out how the jump ends.