With less than a week until the highly anticipated release of Dinsey's live-action remake of animated classic Beauty and the Beast, Emma Watson sat down with Entertainment Weekly on Sirius XM to discuss the film. One topic that came up in particular was that the movie has been in the spotlight for featuring Disney's first openly gay character, Huffington Post reports.

"I think that what’s so fantastic about Josh’s performance is that it’s so subtle," Watson says of Josh Gad, who plays the character LeFou. Is it so subtle that audiences might miss it completely? We'll find out soon enough, but Watson was sure to caution the public from expecting a triumphant gay character ark being heavily featured in the film. "I don’t want people going into this movie thinking that there’s like a huge narrative there," she said. "There really isn’t. It’s incredibly subtle, and it’s kind of a play on having the audience go, ‘Is it, or is it not?’ I think it’s fun. I love the ambiguity there." Is it fun, though?

If viewers are left wondering whether or not the character is gay at all, can we really call that Disney's first openly gay character? That will be for everyone to judge when the movie comes out, but so far there has been so much conversation (and contention) surrounding the fact that this character is gay, that it seems like there's no way people won't be disappointed by a character that is "incredibly subtle" and "ambiguous." One theater in Alabama has already banned the movie, and Russia is reviewing the film to see if it's technically illegal due to their law that prohibits "homosexual propaganda." The movie opens on March 16, and there will surely be plenty more commentary on LeFou's character to come.

