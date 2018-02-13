Dakota Johnson talks superglued thongs and the total unsexiness of filming 'Fifty Shades' sex scenes.

The Fifty Shades of Grey trilogy is the series full of luxury lifestyle porn and actual softcore porn that gets your aunts all excited, but it's not nearly as sexy behind the scenes.

In an interview with Marie Claire, Dakota Johnson pulled the curtain on what goes into filming the simulated sexy time, something Jamie Dornan has discussed extensively in the form of his "wee bag."

Now Johnson has offered up the female perspective and it's.........not hot. Here's what she revealed.

They had sex scene shooting marathons.

If we could do all of the sex scenes in a day or so, that would truly be in the Guinness Book of World Records. A lot of it was dependent on the locations, and because we shot the second and third film back to back, the sex scenes were kind of grouped in all together for the most part. And some were not in those two weeks.

It's hard being blindfolded.