The 10 most savage quotes from ‘Fifty Shades Freed’ reviews.

Whip out your whips and flog out your floggers because Fifty Shades Freed, the final film in the supposedly thirst-quenching Fifty Shades franchise, has landed in theaters with a whopping 13% on Rotten Tomatoes.

Critics have totally slammed this movie, and not in a sexy BDSM way. According to the professional film watchers, you have to be a real masochist to subject yourself to some more chemistry-free simulated sex. Here are the most hilarious, savage takes.

1. "Whips, chains, butt plugs and nipple clips are nothing compared to the sheer torture of watching this movie."

-Peter Travers, Rolling Stone

2. "Christian, who has all the charm of a textbook narcissistic psychopath, wants to keep Ana to himself, wants her life to 'begin and end' with him and pouts that babies ruin sex. When she declares, 'you're my whole life,' it's presented as a romantic declaration, not a giant red flag of an emotionally abusive relationship. The film might as well be called 'So I Married a Sociopath.'"

-Katie Walsh, The Chicago Tribune

3. "The best that can be said of the whole thing is that there won’t be any more."

-Joshua Starnes, ComingSoon.net