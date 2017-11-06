Fans on Twitter are all hot and bothered over the 'Fifty Shades Freed' trailer.

Ladies and gentlemen, we've made it to the final installment of the Fifty Shades of Grey trilogy. The series about a man and woman who have exactly one trait each — he loves BDSM; she loves him — closes out on Valentine's Day 2018. There will certainly be plenty more advertising between now and then, but for now, we have Fifty Shades Freed's first official trailer.

In the two minute preview, we learn that (gasp!) the kinkiest couple we know got married, (gasp!) Christian may be cheating, and (gasp!) there's some sort of scary man after them both.

The movie release may be three months away, but Twitter is already all hot and bothered about it.

