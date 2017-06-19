Advertising

Wonder Woman has made over $570 million dollars at the box office, which means chances are DC Comics is hoping for many more movies featuring Gal Gadot and her lasso of truth. But new reports show that Gadot was paid far less than you'd expect to star in the season's biggest blockbuster.

How much did Gadot take home? According to Refinery29, her salary for the film was $300,000. Of course, that's still an amount of money that we would want to roll in naked. But for a star of one of summer's most anticipated movies, it just seems too low. It's also the same amount that she earned for Batman v. Superman and the fall's upcoming Justice League, despite her Wonder Woman promotion from just another one of the superhero gang to carrying the whole movie.

As celebs like Jennifer Lawrence and Jessica Chastain have pointed out, the wage gap for women in entertainment is very real. We may be talking about exorbitant numbers here, but that doesn't mean female stars shouldn't get their due. It's easy to jump to the conclusion that this is a gender issue, but it turns out that Chris Evans also earned $300,000 for his first turn around the superhero block in Captain America.

Meanwhile, equally non-established celebrity Henry Cavill earned $14 million for Man of Steel. He even told Variety, "I'm not just doing this for the art." If getting rich is the goal, Gal Gadot better head in to her contract negotiations with new ammo. Does the fact that women started wearing swords in their dresses just like Wonder Woman worth at least another 50k?

The silver lining: with all three films under her Golden Girdle of Gaea, Gadot will have earned $900,000. That's basically the same as a million dollars, right?

