The 'Game of Thrones' creators are going to make 'Star Wars' movies and the fandoms are freaking out.

HOLY NERDGASM, BATMAN.

Lucasfilm just announced that David Benioff and D.B. Weiss, creators and showrunners of Game of Thrones, are moving to a galaxy far, far away to helm their own Star Wars movies.

This new saga is set to be separate from The Last Jedi director Rian Johnson's new trilogy, which itself is separate from the core Skywalker story.

People are freaking out about the news, both for better or for worse.

Many people are skeptical, noting that the addition of EVEN MORE wars in space borders on overkill.

There are currently at least EIGHT unreleased Star Wars movies planned:



Solo (2018)



Star Wars: Episode IX (2019)



Obi-Wan movie



3 non-Skywalker films from Rian Johnson



2 (or more) non-Skywalker/Rian Johnson films from David Benioff & D.B. Weiss



That's... a lot of Star Wars! — Brian Altano (@agentbizzle) February 6, 2018

Responding to the Game of Thrones people making Star Wars movies the same way I respond to all Star Wars news:



1.) "Hmmm"

2.) "I'm a bit skeptical"

3.) Obsess over every piece of information online

4.) Pay money for it

5.) End up liking it

6.) Get yelled at online for liking it — Mike Drucker (@MikeDrucker) February 6, 2018