The 'Game of Thrones' creators are going to make 'Star Wars' movies and the fandoms are freaking out.

Orli Matlow
Feb 06, 2018@10:11 PM
HOLY NERDGASM, BATMAN.

Lucasfilm just announced that David Benioff and D.B. Weiss, creators and showrunners of Game of Thrones, are moving to a galaxy far, far away to helm their own Star Wars movies.

//cdn.someecards.com/posts/arya-stark-and-brienne-of-tarth-engage-in-an-epic-duel-with-lightsabers-uUDiF4.gif
Are you ready for a crossover episode?
giphy

This new saga is set to be separate from The Last Jedi director Rian Johnson's new trilogy, which itself is separate from the core Skywalker story.

People are freaking out about the news, both for better or for worse.

Many people are skeptical, noting that the addition of EVEN MORE wars in space borders on overkill.

A lot of people are upset that the Star Wars universe, like the universe we live in, continues to be controlled by white dudes.

And others simply don't want to see Game of Thrones set in space.

There is already enough incest in Star Wars.

While these spin-off movies don't have synopses or release dates just yet, one thing's for certain: the future is dark and full of Star Wars.

https://media1.giphy.com/media/ZYRFA5KIyYNqM/giphy.gif
giphy
