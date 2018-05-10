Someone live-tweeted Greta Gerwig watching Amy Schumer's new movie, and it's hilariously brutal.

Be careful what you say in public spaces, someone may be listening and tweeting along!
Actor, writer, and Oscar-nominated director Greta Gerwig caught a showing of Amy Schumer's new film I Feel Pretty on Wednesday afternoon, but little did she know that she sat right in front of a fan who recognized her.
Hero audience member Jaye Hunt (@hayejunt) proceeded to live-tweet Greta's (very loud) commentary throughout the film, and it is hilariously brutal.
It all started when Gerwig and a group of her friends sat directly in front of Hunt in a mostly-empty movie theater. Weird move, honestly:
At first, things seemed normal enough...
But then the movie started and all hell broke loose.
At first, it seemed that Gerwig was enjoying the film:
But it didn't take long for the Lady Bird director to show her distaste for it. Vocally. In a public place.
Not a great sign. But at this point, Greta was still mostly on board.
And guess what? She is a loud movie-talker just like the rest of us:
There were definitely some high points:
But for the most part, it seemed that Gerwig hated the film:
And she definitely did not have the best movie theater etiquette:
Okay, she had really, really bad movie theater etiquette.
By the end of the movie, it seems safe to assume that Greta was not fan:
And neither was the tweeter, Jaye Hunt, apparently.
Polite? No. Hilarious? Yes.
One thing is for sure, though. The only way we are watching I Feel Pretty is if we get Gerwig's commentary to go along with it.