Someone live-tweeted Greta Gerwig watching Amy Schumer's new movie, and it's hilariously brutal.

Actor, writer, and Oscar-nominated director Greta Gerwig caught a showing of Amy Schumer's new film I Feel Pretty on Wednesday afternoon, but little did she know that she sat right in front of a fan who recognized her.

Hero audience member Jaye Hunt (@hayejunt) proceeded to live-tweet Greta's (very loud) commentary throughout the film, and it is hilariously brutal.

It all started when Gerwig and a group of her friends sat directly in front of Hunt in a mostly-empty movie theater. Weird move, honestly:

um I’m in a movie theater about to see I feel pretty alone and greta gerwig just walked in and sat down in front of me — jaye hunt (@hayejunt) May 9, 2018

At first, things seemed normal enough...

I SCREAMED WHEN THE MAMMA MIA!: HERE WE GO AGAIN TRAILER CAME ON AND SHE LOOKED AT ME. SORRY GRETA YOU’RE IN A HOUSEHOLD THAT LOVES ABBA — jaye hunt (@hayejunt) May 9, 2018