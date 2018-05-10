Someone live-tweeted Greta Gerwig watching Amy Schumer's new movie, and it's hilariously brutal.

April Lavalle
May 10, 2018@1:05 PM
Be careful what you say in public spaces, someone may be listening and tweeting along!

Actor, writer, and Oscar-nominated director Greta Gerwig caught a showing of Amy Schumer's new film I Feel Pretty on Wednesday afternoon, but little did she know that she sat right in front of a fan who recognized her.

Hero audience member Jaye Hunt (@hayejunt) proceeded to live-tweet Greta's (very loud) commentary throughout the film, and it is hilariously brutal.

It all started when Gerwig and a group of her friends sat directly in front of Hunt in a mostly-empty movie theater. Weird move, honestly:

At first, things seemed normal enough...

But then the movie started and all hell broke loose.

At first, it seemed that Gerwig was enjoying the film:

But it didn't take long for the Lady Bird director to show her distaste for it. Vocally. In a public place.

Not a great sign. But at this point, Greta was still mostly on board.

And guess what? She is a loud movie-talker just like the rest of us:

There were definitely some high points:

But for the most part, it seemed that Gerwig hated the film:

And she definitely did not have the best movie theater etiquette:

Okay, she had really, really bad movie theater etiquette.

By the end of the movie, it seems safe to assume that Greta was not fan:

And neither was the tweeter, Jaye Hunt, apparently.

Polite? No. Hilarious? Yes.

One thing is for sure, though. The only way we are watching I Feel Pretty is if we get Gerwig's commentary to go along with it.

