We're all excited to see Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2. This girl's trip to the movies took a bit of an unexpected turn, though.

Imgur user smashcuts posted some screenshots of a text conversation with their little sister, who got a traumatizing surprise when she went to see Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2.

After Emily saw the movie, she texted her sibling, upset that "that cute fox" wasn't in the movie. (She was referring to Rocket Raccoon.)

Smashcuts was rightfully confused by their sister's claims, as Rocket Raccoon is on-screen for most of Guardians. That's when Emily realized she'd made a terrible mistake.

Yep. Turns out she had just sat through the new Alien movie, thinking it was Guardians of the Galaxy.

Smashcuts had a pretty valid question for their sister: How did this happen?

Turns out Emily was pretty traumatized by Alien, but kept watching because she "thought the fox guy was gonna save them the whole time."

Poor Emily.

