15 jokes about the Robert Pattinson 'Batman' to pretend are your own.

The new, three-hour Robert Pattinson Batman movie is at the top of the box office and getting excellent reviews. I have not seen this new the Batman yet, but I assume it involves a giant, bat-like man flying around New York City and echolocating tasty bugs like all the previous the Batmans.

Until I can see Batman, I will be passing off the following jokes as my own, despite the fact that I understand almost none of them.

I give you full permission to do the same. (Spoilers, we have to assume).

1.)