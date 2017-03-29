Advertising

Were you planning on getting a good night's rest tonight? Well, I'm sorry to do this to you, but the trailer for the remake of Stephen King's It is here, and it's gonna freak ya good.

Here's the deal: It's about a creepy ass clown, and as EW describes it "tells the story of a group of young outcasts in the small town of Derry who rise up against a shapeshifting evil that feeds on fear and has claimed countless lives over the ages." Basically it sounds like The Goonies except less treasure and more scary clown? (TRUTH BOMB: I grew up down the block from Stephen King in Bangor, Maube and should know more about his books, but the truth is I have only read On Writing, which isn't a scary book it's just about the craft of writing and nobody wants to talk to me about that.)

The movie is based on a book by the same name, but this is the second film inspired by the book (you might recall the first film version of It from 1990). In the story, "It" is a supernatural force that often takes on the form of a terrifying clown named Pennywise. The whole story takes place in a small town in Maine, and yes it is weird to grow up in a place that apparently is creepy enough to inspire dozens of Stephen King novels. Anyway, this new version is updated to take place in the 1980s instead of the 1950s, as in the original reason, and, hell who cares the whole point is it's scary and you should watch it. Please enjoy the spiraling thoughts and creepy creaks that keep you up tonight after watching this:

