If you're one of the millions of people losing sleep over the most-watched trailer of all time, here's your anecdote. This version of Stephen King's 'It,' a movie about a terrifying creature that often takes the form of a clown, takes the edge off a little bit, because "It" has been replaced by the Cat in the Hat.

Specifically, the Mike Meyers Cat in the Hat—one of the goofiest looking and sounding things in the history of human imagination.

OH YEAH!

