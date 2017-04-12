Advertising

Jude Law, the smug, the coiffed, the very handsome, will join the cast of the Harry Potter spin-off Fantastic Beasts in the role of, wait for it...

https://giphy.com/gifs/harry-potter-gif-R0vkMtT4Lr9sY

ALBUS DUMBLEDORE.

https://giphy.com/gifs/harry-potter-pIX68f0sLZQ8U

Director David Yates lauded Law in a statement, "Jude Law is a phenomenally talented actor whose work I have long admired, and I'm looking forward to finally having the opportunity to work with him."

Advertising

He continued: "I know he will brilliantly capture all the unexpected facets of Albus Dumbledore as J.K. Rowling reveals this very different time in his life."

It sounds crazy that the 44-year-old Law will play the beloved warlock, since the last two Dumbledores have looked like this:

https://giphy.com/gifs/harry-potter-idk-shrug-720g7C1jz13wI

But this is the Young Pope we're talking about, so it makes sense that he'll actually be playing the esteemed role of YOUNG DUMBLEDORE, as Fantastic Beasts tumbles back to a time before the dark lord ever put a lightning shaped scar on the Chosen One's forehead.

Advertising

From Entertainment Weekly:

Law will portray Dumbledore long before the iconic wizard became the Headmaster at Hogwarts, as he has been known in the Harry Potter books and movies. We meet him decades earlier, when Dumbledore is still serving as the wizarding school’s Transfiguration professor. He is also a contemporary of Gellert Grindelwald, the charismatic dark wizard who believes wizards are superior to Muggles and No-Majs

Grindelwald, you may recall, was once Dumbledore's best friend and companion, before he turned evil and took the role of Hitler allegory to Dumbledore's Winston Churchill. All this happens decades before Harry Potter arrived at Hogwarts.

Advertising

Even more intriguing is the fact that at the end of the first Fantastic Beasts it was revealed that (spoiler alert)...

https://giphy.com/gifs/dumbledore-Q6JPn627Eawnu

Grindelwald is played by none other than Johnny Depp.

So we're now in for a Depp-Law battle to the death and we can only hope there's a love scene.

The new Fantastic Beasts will come out on November 16, 2018.

© Copyright 2017 Someecards, Inc.