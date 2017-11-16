Video of Jude Law as young Dumbledore just dropped and the internet is thirsting hard.

From Young Pope to Young Dumbledore...
Thursday morning, Warner Bros. gave Harry Potter fans some updates on the Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them sequel. As reported by Entertainment Weekly, the film is called Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald, and it will open exactly one year from today, on Nov. 16, 2018. The first official cast photo was also revealed–and the internet cannot stop focusing on Jude Law as young Dumbledore. Because not only is he young Dumbledore, but he's also hot young Dumbledore.
(In the spirit of the Wizarding World, the photo is naturally in motion.)
And much like when The Young Pope was announced, Twitter is in shock at just how hot young Jude Law as Dumbledore is.
No offense, but it's hard to tell how an elderly man would have looked 100 years ago.