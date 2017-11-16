Video of Jude Law as young Dumbledore just dropped and the internet is thirsting hard.

From Young Pope to Young Dumbledore...

Thursday morning, Warner Bros. gave Harry Potter fans some updates on the Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them sequel. As reported by Entertainment Weekly, the film is called Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald, and it will open exactly one year from today, on Nov. 16, 2018. The first official cast photo was also revealed–and the internet cannot stop focusing on Jude Law as young Dumbledore. Because not only is he young Dumbledore, but he's also hot young Dumbledore.

The heroes. The villains. The magic. In one year, return to the Wizarding World with Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald. #MagicInProgress #FantasticBeasts A post shared by Fantastic Beasts Film (@fantasticbeastsmovie) on Nov 16, 2017 at 6:00am PST

(In the spirit of the Wizarding World, the photo is naturally in motion.)

JUDE LAW AS DUMBLEDORE! He is so hot omfg he is totally gay yeaaah! pic.twitter.com/xk8x0U4owS — maria (@tenoswin) November 16, 2017

And much like when The Young Pope was announced, Twitter is in shock at just how hot young Jude Law as Dumbledore is.

No offense, but it's hard to tell how an elderly man would have looked 100 years ago.