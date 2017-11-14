People are pointing out a big difference between the costumes in 'Justice League' vs. 'Wonder Woman.'

A photo from the upcoming Justice League film showing the Amazon women who recently appeared in this summer's Wonder Woman is making the rounds on Twitter because everyone hates it. Okay, not everyone, but there's a major difference that's got people talking. In Patty Jenkins's Wonder Woman the Amazonians wore armor that covered their torsos. In directors Zack Snyder and Joss Whedon's Justice League (Whedon took the helm from Snyder during post-production for family reasons), the Amazonians wear bikinis. In case you wonder: Here's a picture of how the Amazons looked in Wonder Woman...next to pic how they look in Justice League. First designed by Lindy Hemming, second by Michael Wilkinson.



Some steps backwards, methinks. pic.twitter.com/IVqeX7PBso — Atte Timonen (@Rosgakori) November 12, 2017 Here is a fantastic example of the difference between the male and female gaze.

Patty Jenkins' Amazon warriors on the left. Zack Snyder's on the right. pic.twitter.com/fRDkV8dFLe — Melissa Silverstein (@melsil) November 12, 2017 I'm still mad about the "making the Amazons wear bikinis" thing for #JusticeLeague Not just because it's sexist and stupid, which it is, but because it undermines the core concept that these women are effective warriors in their own right. — Rachel Aaron/Bach (@Rachel_Aaron) November 13, 2017 BINGO! pic.twitter.com/C78Dxe41Dt — GTaichou (@GTPsijic) November 12, 2017 Okay so apparently the Amazons will be wearing what amounts to leather bikinis on Justice League. Blegh.



Really, WB? pic.twitter.com/zKrONB6DzO — MICHAEL! (@itsmikerebuyas) November 13, 2017

I know this is being covered by others but I wanted to explain exactly why I have problems with the #amazonarmor in #JusticeLeague and why I loved the armor costuming in #WonderWoman. pic.twitter.com/J7tPkY8ysP — 🚫BAN THE NAZIS⛔️ (@brinncognito) November 13, 2017 In contrast to the leather bikinis the Amazons are wearing in the Justice League film, their battle gear in the Wonder Woman standalone film were functional and practical, not to mention grounded on real-life Greco-Roman armor. pic.twitter.com/Yo8naRHbJw — MICHAEL! (@itsmikerebuyas) November 13, 2017 The costumes for Wonder Woman broke ground by subverting one of the most dangerous tropes in fantasy, one that says women must always conform to standards set by (and for) the male gaze.



It's just sad that the powers that be had to scrap that because of some dude's sad boner. pic.twitter.com/4OUljFZfVZ — MICHAEL! (@itsmikerebuyas) November 13, 2017 In addition to having a female versus male directors, Wonder Woman had Lindy Hemmings for costumes, while the Justice League had Michael Wilkinson. Kimi from the website The Golden Lasso succinctly summarized the major issue with these costume changes, with photo stills showing that the bikini armor is worn in battle in Justice League. "An evolution of style would be appropriate but the Amazons would not plan to go into battle with their vital organs exposed," Kimi wrote. "My problem is a millennia-old military culture wearing bikinis into battle because they are women. My problem is a wise civilization that was created by the gods to protect the world thinking that soft leather is armor."

One of the Amazonian ladies, Brooke Ence, spoke to USA Today about the outfits. She said, "the girls on set, we never thought of [the new costumes] as a sexy version. It felt a little more glamorous, if anything, because we had bigger, beautiful hair, which I loved." Ence is a Crossfit champion aka a real-life Wonder Woman. She added that perceptions of her body actually made this outfit special for her. "[Usually] I can’t wear anything without someone commenting about my [muscular] body. So for me, it was actually really cool to be able to show it and not immediately feel masculine, but still very feminine."

