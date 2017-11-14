People are pointing out a big difference between the costumes in 'Justice League' vs. 'Wonder Woman.'

A photo from the upcoming Justice League film showing the Amazon women who recently appeared in this summer's Wonder Woman is making the rounds on Twitter because everyone hates it. Okay, not everyone, but there's a major difference that's got people talking. In Patty Jenkins's Wonder Woman the Amazonians wore armor that covered their torsos. In directors Zack Snyder and Joss Whedon's Justice League (Whedon took the helm from Snyder during post-production for family reasons), the Amazonians wear bikinis.
In addition to having a female versus male directors, Wonder Woman had Lindy Hemmings for costumes, while the Justice League had Michael Wilkinson.
Kimi from the website The Golden Lasso succinctly summarized the major issue with these costume changes, with photo stills showing that the bikini armor is worn in battle in Justice League. "An evolution of style would be appropriate but the Amazons would not plan to go into battle with their vital organs exposed," Kimi wrote. "My problem is a millennia-old military culture wearing bikinis into battle because they are women. My problem is a wise civilization that was created by the gods to protect the world thinking that soft leather is armor."
One of the Amazonian ladies, Brooke Ence, spoke to USA Today about the outfits. She said, "the girls on set, we never thought of [the new costumes] as a sexy version. It felt a little more glamorous, if anything, because we had bigger, beautiful hair, which I loved."
Ence is a Crossfit champion aka a real-life Wonder Woman. She added that perceptions of her body actually made this outfit special for her. "[Usually] I can’t wear anything without someone commenting about my [muscular] body. So for me, it was actually really cool to be able to show it and not immediately feel masculine, but still very feminine."
That is very great, though the idea of exposed stomachs in battle still does not make sense for the whole survival thing.