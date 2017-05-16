Advertising

We live in the golden age of reboots. How lucky I am to be alive right now, that in 15 years, I get to see three Spider-Men put on the tights, and they're getting younger and younger and now the new Spidey is pre-pubescent.

In a new profile of her and Sophia Coppola in Variety, between talking about their film and the male gaze, Dunst talked about starring in the OG Spider-Man film franchise.

From 2002-2007, Dunst starred as Mary Jane Watson opposite Tobey Maguire as Peter Parker in Sam Raimi's trilogy, a series which helped kick off the now-inescapable comic book film craze.

Asked about the upcoming Spider-Man: Homecoming, Dunst artfully shaded Hollywood's reboot habit.

She’s ambivalent about Sony’s decision to keep rebooting the franchise, now in its third iteration. 'I don’t care,' she says of the reboots, admitting she didn’t see the last installment. 'Everyone likes our Spider-Man. C’mon, am I right or what? Listen, I’d rather be in the first ones than the new ones.'

She is right. It's good to be first, and everyone does like the original trilogy (pretending the third one doesn't exist, though.)

Dunst enthusiastically recalls her Spider-days. "I wanted to be in that movie so badly," she told Variety. "I loved it, and I wish we could have made a fourth."

She also opened up about navigating the terrain as a young actress in Hollywood. The producers demanded that she changed her teeth, and photoshopped them on the poster. She rightfully calls out how she was paid less than the men, but adds that her Spider-salary enabled her to stick to low-budget indies.

Refreshingly honest, Dunst is a treasure.

And no matter how many times they reboot Spider-Man:

