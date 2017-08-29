Advertising

Fans of The Lion King experienced a strong hiccup in the circle of life earlier this month, when news spread that Mufasa and his evil brother Scar are not actually brothers. Rob Minkoff and Don Hahn, the director and producer of the 1994 animated film, respectively, had told HelloGiggles that Scar and Mufasa most likely did not have the same parents. Naturally, Disney fans' minds were totally blown.

However, director Rob Minkoff recently sat down for an interview with Screen Junkies, where he clarified that the two lions are in fact brothers.

"We got into trouble. In fact, it got printed recently that we said that Scar and Mufasa were not brothers, but they are. I just want to clear that up, just in case that hit your radar," Minkoff told Screen Junkies. He explained that even though it is rare for two adult male lions to remain in the same pride, Mufasa and Scar are for sure brothers. (Is anyone else surprised that Scar and Mufasa are exceptions to the rule?) Minkoff also added that Scar probably got his scar and subsequent nickname from Mufasa, back when they were lion cubs.

Now that that's cleared up, there's another weird Lion King family thing we should actually be focusing on: How Simba and Nala are each other's love interests even though they're most likely cousins. As the interviewers point out, it's probably a little too Game of Thrones for a children's movie.

Watch the full episode, below.

