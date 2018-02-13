This mind-bending fact about 'Love Actually' has people rethinking the whole movie.

Thought you knew everything there is to know about Love Actually? Well you might not, actually. The iconic rom com turns 15 years old this year which is crazy because when it first came out, I was a teenager, and now I'm in my very very very early 20's*.

*lying

And now there's a factoid about the movie making the rounds on Twitter that might make you rethink the whole movie. It involves two major characters in the movie: Keira Knightley, who played young newlywed Juliet. And Thomas Brodie-Sangster who played Sam, the adorbs young son of widower Liam Neeson.

Knightley, whose character gets hit on by her husband's best friend but she's a good sport about it, was 18 at the time of the film's release. Here's where it gets weird. Because Brodie-Sangster, who falls in love with an American classmate and eventually chases her through an airport (thanks white privilege!) was 13 when the movie was made.

This means that despite looking significantly far apart in age and having extremely different plot lines, the two actors were only five years apart!!!!!!!!