For those of you who haven't heard, Maddie Ziegler's new movie, Book Of Henry, comes out this Friday, June 16. In the movie, Maddie plays Christina Sickleman, the step-daughter of a police commissioner.

When Christina's neighbors discover that her stepfather is abusing her, they create a plan to save her. Maddie Ziegler stars in the movie, along with Naomi Watts, Jaeden Lieberher, Jacob Tremblay, and Dean Norris.

The cast has been doing a press tour this week, and it looks like they are having a ton of fun. Maddie took to her Instagram to share a picture of her, Jaeden, and Jacob in New York.

had such a fun press day in NYC with my @thebookofhenry cast !! A post shared by maddie (@maddieziegler) on Jun 12, 2017 at 11:51pm PDT

Maddie Ziegler explains in the interview with Today on NBC that her character Christina doesn't really live the best life. There are a lot of terrible things that go on in her household, which is why she loves hanging out with her neighbors so much.

The cast also continued, saying how much fun it was filming with kids on set. Jaeden Lieberher claimed it was a much better experience, saying, "It's great having someone you can relate to."

Jacob Tremblay also compared his time on 'The Book of Henry' to his time working on 'Room', where there weren't very many kids on set, saying, "It was fun to get to work with some kids and get to know them. Every time on the weekend we'd go to the city."

According to Maddie's Instagram account, it sure looks like the group still enjoys hanging out.

love spending time with these two! can't wait for everyone to see the book of henry 💕 A post shared by maddie (@maddieziegler) on Jun 9, 2017 at 2:08pm PDT

The photo is of Maddie, Jacob, and Jaeden who recently got ice cream together. She captioned the cute picture, "love spending time with these two! can't wait for everyone to see the book of Henry."

Maddie started her career as a dancer, appearing on the hit Lifetime series 'Dance Moms' with her sister Mackenzie, for six seasons. During that time, Maddie was noticed by the singer Sia and shot to fame after dancing in her music video for the song Chandelier. Maddie has gone on to appear in many of Sia's music video's and perform on tour with her.

Those dancing skills aren't going unnoticed in 'The Book of Henry'. Maddie's character, Christina, is also an aspiring dancer and appears to be pretty good. Maddie shared a sneak preview of her time on stage in the movie.

I was so excited to take on this role for @thebookofhenry and can't wait for you all to see it (in theaters this Friday)!! #TheBookofHenry A post shared by maddie (@maddieziegler) on Jun 13, 2017 at 3:02pm PDT

Maddie writes, "I was so excited to take on this role for [The Book of Henry] and can't wait for you all to see it (in theaters this Friday)!! #TheBookofHenry"

I think it's safe to say we are all excited now. Maddie's dancing is the best around, but it appears that her acting skills are up there too. I'm sure the rest of the movie will not disappoint.

