On October 3rd, 2004, Cady Heron asked Aaron Samuels what day it was, a sacred date that is now observed as a national holiday.
In honor of Mean Girls Day, Plastics united with the Art Freaks to make a pitch to the "groolest" fans in the world and turn their attention towards people who need it. Damien, Gretchen, Aaron, and Karen are hoping to raise $300,000 for victims of the Las Vegas shooting, but the limit doesn't exist. In a video rich with references, the cast are doing some good for Girl World, doing more than baking a cake filled with rainbows and smiles for everyone to eat and be happy.
Fetch is never gonna happen, but helping victims of Vegas can.
Be a Nice Girl and donate here!