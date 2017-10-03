Advertising

On October 3rd, 2004, Cady Heron asked Aaron Samuels what day it was, a sacred date that is now observed as a national holiday.

In honor of Mean Girls Day, Plastics united with the Art Freaks to make a pitch to the "groolest" fans in the world and turn their attention towards people who need it. Damien, Gretchen, Aaron, and Karen are hoping to raise $300,000 for victims of the Las Vegas shooting, but the limit doesn't exist. In a video rich with references, the cast are doing some good for Girl World, doing more than baking a cake filled with rainbows and smiles for everyone to eat and be happy.

“On #October3rd, he asked me to help.” #MeanGirls

Please help the victims of the tragedy in Las Vegas at https://t.co/YMwEV1SDsL pic.twitter.com/OhXNSMvCYC — Jonathan Bennett (@JonathanBennett) October 3, 2017

Fetch is never gonna happen, but helping victims of Vegas can.

Be a Nice Girl and donate here!

