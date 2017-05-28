When the Alamo Drafthouse Cinema announced plans to hold a women-only screening of Wonder Woman, with proceeds going to Planned Parenthood, you knew men were going to freak out. And they sure did.
It's almost like sexist trolls are incredibly easy to provoke? But the theater itself, to its great credit, couldn't give a toss about these whiny dudes.
Wow! Controversy really sells tickets. In fact, the guys complaining about the screening seem to have given Alamo enough press to keep adding women-only showings of the one superhero film to ever feature a female lead.
Morgan Hendrix, Alamo Drafthouse's creative manager, told the Washington Post that "providing an experience where women truly reign supreme has incurred the wrath of trolls only serves to deepen our belief that we’re doing something right," and as a result, "we will be expanding this program across the country and inviting women everywhere to join us as we celebrate this iconic superheroine in our theaters." So, male nerds, do you still think tweeting your outrage about this was a good idea? Apparently so, because you're still going.
Keep it up, men. You're just gonna give Alamo more great ideas.