When the Alamo Drafthouse Cinema announced plans to hold a women-only screening of Wonder Woman, with proceeds going to Planned Parenthood, you knew men were going to freak out. And they sure did.

It's almost like sexist trolls are incredibly easy to provoke? But the theater itself, to its great credit, couldn't give a toss about these whiny dudes.

When your screenings of #WonderWoman just for women sell out in an hour pic.twitter.com/rH7Mdim8fI — Alamo Drafthouse NYC (@AlamoNYC) May 26, 2017

Wow! Controversy really sells tickets. In fact, the guys complaining about the screening seem to have given Alamo enough press to keep adding women-only showings of the one superhero film to ever feature a female lead.

We heard your complaints have taken swift & decisive action. Another women-only #WonderWoman show on sale now! https://t.co/ILueTsJH6R pic.twitter.com/6HAuYi6fQG — Alamo Drafthouse NYC (@AlamoNYC) May 26, 2017

We've added a 2nd screening of our WOMEN ONLY: WONDER WOMAN show here in Austin. Tickets are live now: https://t.co/P00kgkOogv pic.twitter.com/GGlzacIvmx — Alamo Drafthouse ATX (@drafthouse) May 25, 2017

Morgan Hendrix, Alamo Drafthouse's creative manager, told the Washington Post that "providing an experience where women truly reign supreme has incurred the wrath of trolls only serves to deepen our belief that we’re doing something right," and as a result, "we will be expanding this program across the country and inviting women everywhere to join us as we celebrate this iconic superheroine in our theaters." So, male nerds, do you still think tweeting your outrage about this was a good idea? Apparently so, because you're still going.

also you seem to have balls i'm curious if you got enough to do a men only screen of something and donate to MRA — King of the Castle (@Kings_879) May 26, 2017

Bring it Tommy. And bring your 19 followers. 😘 — Emily DePrang (@deprangy) May 26, 2017

*smallest, saddest violin* — Jeremy Roman (@Jiftytron) May 26, 2017

Oh my god then go to any of the other 50 fucking theaters in NYC dude — Jeremy Wein (@thismyshow) May 27, 2017

Keep it up, men. You're just gonna give Alamo more great ideas.

If more people complain, consider adding a men-only screening of Boss Baby? — RAC (@rac2750) May 26, 2017

