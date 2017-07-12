Advertising

Illustrator Tom Ward has updated Disney's tales as old as time for 2017, and some of them are pretty damn dark.

Alice just found out that her story's about drugs. Giphy

"I always appreciate visuals that feel familiar but say something new," Ward told Mashable. "Disney characters are so iconic that I thought transporting them to our modern world could help us see it through new eyes, giving me an opportunity to communicate some issues I feel strongly about. e.g. circus animals, pollution and the ivory trade, using friendly and familiar visuals with a darker tone."

1. Pinocchio's not a puppet, he's a real millennial.

Alt Disney pic.twitter.com/cG2z4SEPOY — Tom Ward Studio (@TomWardStudio) July 11, 2017

2. Prince Charming has his own Tinderella.

Alt Disney pic.twitter.com/ItjnoAqKZx — Tom Ward Studio (@TomWardStudio) July 10, 2017

3. Simba's run off with the circus.

Alt Disney pic.twitter.com/MJT42T86MN — Tom Ward Studio (@TomWardStudio) July 10, 2017

4. Baloo's at the zoo.

Alt Disney pic.twitter.com/nGOJeeC7oQ — Tom Ward Studio (@TomWardStudio) July 10, 2017

5. Magic carpets don't vacuum themselves.

Alt Disney pic.twitter.com/dav5d1Qj3D — Tom Ward Studio (@TomWardStudio) July 9, 2017

6. The sword and the 'gram.

Alt Disney pic.twitter.com/O5irqM37lw — Tom Ward Studio (@TomWardStudio) July 9, 2017

7. Peter Pan flies to the surveillance state.

Alt Disney pic.twitter.com/nvAiv540QY — Tom Ward Studio (@TomWardStudio) July 9, 2017

8. Toxic.

Alt Disney pic.twitter.com/Gw7AnSveM4 — Tom Ward Studio (@TomWardStudio) July 9, 2017

9. Alice in Diet Land.

Alt Disney pic.twitter.com/q2lbZctRCT — Tom Ward Studio (@TomWardStudio) July 8, 2017

10. Robin Hood fights the fox hunters.

Alt Disney pic.twitter.com/EpQEnD7NmK — Tom Ward Studio (@TomWardStudio) July 9, 2017

11. Dumbo's down his tusks.

Alt Disney pic.twitter.com/0PljLqFH5M — Tom Ward Studio (@TomWardStudio) July 10, 2017

And finally, a happy one...

12. No one prides like Gaston!

Alt Disney pic.twitter.com/6LH5jtKPr6 — Tom Ward Studio (@TomWardStudio) July 10, 2017

My what a guy, that Gaston.

