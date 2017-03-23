Advertising

In the style of the great horror movie producer William Castle, a movie theater in L.A. is apparently offering custom made barf bags for the cannibal thriller Raw, directed by Julia Ducournau. Because if promises of puke don't reel in horror movie audiences, what will?

The movie theater that came up with this neat marketing ploy is the Nuart Theater in L.A. Speaking to The Hollywood Reporter, Mark Valen (a film buyer with Landmark Theatres who also does the programming for the Nuart) said, "One of the staff at the Nuart took up the initiative to make the barf bags out of paper lunch bags. What a fun idea! I remember that used to be done with some horror releases in the 1970s."

​​Raw is the story of a vegetarian who goes to vet school where she develops a craving for a particularly inconvenient type of meat. It got rave reviews at Cannes, while also getting attention for being the movie that people walked out of. During TIFF, it was reported that people puked and passed out at viewings.

Raw, which horror fans should absolutely go see, is more tongue in cheek (pun…intended?) than the trailer would lead you to believe; more like a ridiculously gory black comedy/coming of age movie (think Ginger Snaps). And fans of French film and TV will be thrilled to learn it also features silver fox Laurent Lucas. Handsome enough to eat!

