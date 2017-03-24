Advertising

If you were raised in front of the screen, movies lead you to believe in myths like love at first sight, acne-free adolescence and cheap New York apartments.

Wallowing in the devastating difference between expectation versus reality, we reached out to Twitter to show us what life outside of the movies looks like with the hashtag #MoviesVsMe.

Some showed us the human side to jobs we see on screen.

Some showed us just how glamorous real life can be.

Some showed us how sci-fi looks without the special effects.

Some showed us how awkward youth is.

Some showed us how movies have inspired them.

Oh, and someone did one on behalf of the president.

