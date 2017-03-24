Advertising

If you were raised in front of the screen, movies lead you to believe in myths like love at first sight, acne-free adolescence and cheap New York apartments.

Wallowing in the devastating difference between expectation versus reality, we reached out to Twitter to show us what life outside of the movies looks like with the hashtag #MoviesVsMe.

Hollywood is a lie. Let's see what a movie thinks you look like vs the real thing. Reply with your pic + #MoviesVsMe we'll RT our favorites. pic.twitter.com/u2pNXnG8gK — someecards (@someecards) March 24, 2017

Some showed us the human side to jobs we see on screen.

Teachers in movies: inspiring, responsible adults

Me as a teacher in real life: an idiot with idiot friends #MoviesVsMe @someecards pic.twitter.com/qlOsS1OpDr — Not Sara (@smithsara79) March 24, 2017

I couldn't help but wonder: is being a writer in New York actually the opposite of glamorous? #MoviesVsMe @someecards pic.twitter.com/utqPpvdtED — Orli Matlow (@HireMeImFunny) March 24, 2017

Some showed us just how glamorous real life can be.

How 20-somethings in movies spend Friday night Vs how I spend Friday night. #MoviesVsMe @someecards pic.twitter.com/1a7ImLPglv — april lavalle (@imatoofbrush) March 24, 2017

Eva Longoria and I aren't trying to impress anyone when we sleep #MoviesVsMe @someecards pic.twitter.com/Af2MWIghAd — Abby Feldman (@AbbyFeldman) March 24, 2017

Some showed us how sci-fi looks without the special effects.

#MoviesVsMe

That peak moment in your revitalization where you feel your best and your skin feel strong-ish & concrete like. I'm invincible! pic.twitter.com/5XPdNGD9fA — Honey Badger Hugh (@HughStone87) March 24, 2017

Some showed us how awkward youth is.

#MoviesVsMe Movies: 11 yrs old & wearing jersey = in the majors/MLB.

Me: just standing beside Mickey Mantle & nowhere near the majors. pic.twitter.com/Kb4JTUy5e2 — Scott 🦁 (@TheScottfather) March 24, 2017

.@someecards Atreyu from The Neverending Story gave me a distorted idea of what my tween years would look like. #MoviesVsMe pic.twitter.com/Y4Stu0fC2x — Matt Nedostup (@nedostup) March 24, 2017

.@someecards Anna Chlumsky in My Girl had nothin' on 11 year old Sue Funke. #MoviesVsMe pic.twitter.com/VO4tZvcucL — Sue Funke (@thesuefunke) March 24, 2017

My Canadian high school experience was nothing like Degrassi, so it technically didn't count. #MoviesVsMe @someecards pic.twitter.com/tg9nXlfB03 — Orli Matlow (@HireMeImFunny) March 24, 2017

Some showed us how movies have inspired them.

Bought a jean vest because I thought I'd look like Van Damme in Kickboxer. @someecards #MoviesVsMe pic.twitter.com/R6lk3CbJFq — Mike Primavera (@primawesome) March 24, 2017

What 11 year-old Hallie Parker wears for poker vs. what 26 year-old me wears for work. #MoviesVsMe @someecards pic.twitter.com/OP5Zz9PaPo — Kelsey Solywoda (@sodywater) March 24, 2017

Everything I know about being a working mother I learned from 80s movies. @someecards #MoviesVsMe #BabyBoom pic.twitter.com/EToUl04AIe — Missy Baker (@TheMissyBaker) March 24, 2017

Oh, and someone did one on behalf of the president.

