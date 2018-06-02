6 regular movies in which the on-screen sex scenes were supposedly not faked.

Advertising

Sometimes people have actual sex in movies. No, no, not porn—that’s a whole different game, and even though it's real, it's hardly realistic. We’re talking regular movies, the kind they show in a regular movie theater. Movies that play in regular movie theaters (or at least that one artsy cinema downtown by the college). Granted, a lot of these are indie films, because major studios don't usually allow their simulated sex scenes to get messed up by the actors involved doin’ it for real. But somehow, these flicks are not porn, ostensibly because they’re well made and not produced over the course of half a day of filming in the San Fernando Valley. 1. The Brown Bunny (2003) It’s almost a parody of an indie movie: Vincent Gallo plays a guy who drives and pines for a lost love, Chloë Sevigny. It goes on like that for 90 minutes, but goodness gracious is there a twist ending, namely that famous indie darling Chloë Sevigny performs actual oral sex on Vincent Gallo. This is basically the only reason why this movie is famous—that and the fact that when Roger Ebert saw it at the Cannes Film Festival, he called it “the worst film” in the festival’s history.

2. 9 Songs (2004) It's not porn if the lighting is atmospheric. The story of a music-loving couple (portrayed by Kieran O’Brien and Margo Stilley) unfolds over a year, and nine songs are used to structure and add an extra layer to the story. Also, they have lots and lots of sex.

It’s super-arty; they loved it at Cannes as much as they hated The Brown Bunny at Cannes. 3. Shortbus (2006) After he made Hedwig and the Angry Inch (both the stage and screen versions), John Cameron Mitchell made Shortbus. It’s about a loosely connected group of friends who all meet in a weekly “sexual salon” in New York. That's what they do in between having lots of sex throughout the rest of the week. It’s like Friends, if Friends showed fully penetrative sex filmed without the aid of body doubles.

4. Sweet Sweetback’s Baadasssss Song (1971) Most of the budget was spent on S's. A pioneer in both the indie film movement as well as in black cinema, Melvin Van Peebles made this movie outside of the Hollywood system. Being an outsider meant Van Peebles didn’t need to follow Hollywood’s official or unofficial rules. Because he was a baadasssss, Van Peebles directed, wrote, produced, and starred in the movie. He also did all of his own stunts, up to and including supposedly being fully committed to Method acting through his sex scenes.

5. Wild Orchid (1990) Before The Wrestler, Rourke was in a movie about the kind of wrestling mommies and daddies do. Wild Orchid is a pillar of the early ‘90s-specific genre of “erotic thriller”—movies they could show on Cinemax late at night that had Hollywood production values but also more-than-average gratuitous nudity. (These movies were usually about a cop getting “too close” to a vulnerable witness who looked like a model.) Wild Orchid stars Mickey Rourke and Carrie Otis, who were romantically involved at the time—meaning they were having sex off-screen as well as on-screen. One scene was steamy enough that it had to be excised in order to avoid an "X" rating. The scene in question reportedly depicted Rourke and Otis having actual sex. The stars and director denied it.

6. Caligula (1979) On paper, Caligula was equal parts highbrow historical epic and porntastical orgy of naked flesh. Despite being written by Gore Vidal and starring a slew of British acting legends (Peter O’Toole, Malcolm McDowell, John Gielgud, and Helen Mirren), in the end it was remembered for the endless, endless porn. There’s so much! That’s because the whole thing was conceived by Penthouse publisher Bob Guccione, and bless his heart, he sure was ambitious. He wanted to make a porn movie as well constructed as The Ten Commandments, but he ended up making a three-and-a-half-hour, $18 million porno. The background actors in the film’s many orgy scenes are “Penthouse Pets.”