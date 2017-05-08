Advertising

JUST KIDDING— MOONLIGHT WON AGAIN.

giphy

At the MTV Movie Awards on Sunday, Ashton Sanders and Jharrel Jerome took home the Golden Popcorn in the 'best kiss' category for their moving same-sex smooch in the Oscar-winning film, Moonlight.

Check out their sweet joint-speech below:

"This award is bigger than Jharrel and I. This represents more than a kiss. This is for those who feel like the others. The misfits," said Ashton Sanders, who starred as teenage Chiron in the "Best Picture" winner.

Past winners of the award 'best kiss' award have been Ryan Gosling and Rachel McAdams for The Notebook, Jake Gyllenhaal and Heath Ledger for Brokeback Mountain, and Kristen Stewart and Robert Pattinson for Twilight, The Twilight Saga: New Moon, The Twilight Saga: Eclipse, and The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn Part 1.

Dark days, my friends. giphy

Twitter reacted to Moonlight's big win accordingly:

TWO GAY POC WON BEST KISS!#MTVAwards — Marshal Knight (@Marshal_Knight) May 8, 2017

Moonlight winning best kiss is important for all types of reasons — Amanda In Wonderland (@princessgleek) May 8, 2017

#Moonlight win best kiss. Hell yeah! Something is changing in the world and It's feel awesome. #MTVAwards — Alejandra Alvarez (@HeyItsColiflor) May 8, 2017

im so happy jharrel and ashton won best kiss :") every time moonlight receives an award 5 years are added to my lifespan — carol 🖖 (@sofboutellas) May 8, 2017

me: the mtv movie awards are pointless i dont ca-

mtv: best kiss award to two black queer characters

me: pic.twitter.com/o0QEoiB6zi — salma (@gretagerwing) May 8, 2017

https://twitter.com/KalaTweets_/status/861382540770279424

look sorry, but young people voting for two black gay men as best kiss at the MTV awards warms this old queer's bitter cold heart a bit https://t.co/Mf5eBAox8X — Bec Shaw (@Brocklesnitch) May 8, 2017

Moonlight's director Barry Jenkins even tweeted his support.

Hey now!!! Much love to @AshDSanders and @JharrelJerome holdin us down at the #MTVAwards!!! Could not be prouder of these two 💙💙💙💙💙💙 https://t.co/fLqVHGht9i — Barry Jenkins (@BandryBarry) May 8, 2017

Congrats to the winners! Now can we please get a 'best kiss' category at the Oscars?

giphy

