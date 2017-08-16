Advertising

We're not sure why anyone would choose to drop bad news about a beloved Disney movie that came out in 1994, but the devil works in mysterious ways. Today, we learned that Mufasa and Scar aren't actual brothers. Come on, people.

Rob Minkoff and Don Hahn, the director and producer of the classic animated film, came out of the woodwork to ruin your day. "There was always this thing about well, how do you have these two [male] lions?" said Hahn via Refinery29. “Occasionally there are prides that do have two male lions, in an interesting dynamic because they’re not equals. One lion will always kind of be off in the shadows." We always thought Scar was the "evil" brother. Turns out he was just an evil rando.

"We were trying to use those animal truths to underpin the story so we sort of figured Scar and Mufasa couldn’t really be from the same gene pool," said Hahn. "In fact, that’s what [Scar] says. There’s a line, he goes, ‘I’m from the shallow end of the gene pool.’"

Needless to say, millennial Disney fan Twitter is not happy about this development.

People are angry...

Me reading that Mufasa and Scar aren't actual brothers! Im outraged pic.twitter.com/e6cju0n0k2 — Cassie (@katemfmckinnon) August 16, 2017

... some are just mad that they need to be thinking about this...

I know there are more serious things going on at the mo. But I just found out that Scar and Mufasa probably weren't brothers. Like what??? 😱 — Elisa Lauren ☕️ (@elisalauren14) August 17, 2017

... and others are trying to make a Disney movie from 20 years ago fit into the narrative of today.

"I don't know Scar. But Mufasa roared too. & the fake media won't talk about Symba, who hangs at elephant graveyards ok? #Blameonbothsides." pic.twitter.com/lftAFM9KZw — RAFAEL CASAL (@RafaelCasal) August 16, 2017

